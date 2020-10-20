homicide

Woman shot and killed in Atwater home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Atwater overnight.

Atwater police say officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a house on Eucalyptus Street near Elm Avenue at about 1:15am.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Investigators believe shots were fired from outside the home. Now they're searching for surveillance footage to help get a description of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
