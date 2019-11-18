homicide investigation

Authorities identify man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in southeast Fresno early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 28-year-old Randy Xiong was found at home near Dwight and Ninth suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting. Further information was not immediately available.

