Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Fresno County conservation camp

Authorities say Villamil is serving a 10-year-old sentence for second-degree robbery. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an inmate who escaped a Fresno County conservation camp Saturday.

Staff members reported seeing 32-year-old Villamil jogging away from the camp just after 5 p.m. An officer said they saw an SUV drive away in the area where Villamil was seen running toward.

Authorities say Villamil is serving a 10-year-old sentence for second-degree robbery. He is 5'9" and weighs 179 pounds. He has black eyes, black hair and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or the SCC Watch Commander at 209-984-5291.
