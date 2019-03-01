Authorities looking for inmate who walked away from Mount Bullion Conservation Camp

CDCR officials say Joseph Speakman was last seen Monday around 3:15 a.m. during an inmate count.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Mount Bullion Conservations Camp in Mariposa County.

CDCR officials say Joseph Speakman was last seen Monday around 3:15 a.m. during an inmate count. Staff discovered he was missing about an hour later and immediately began to search the camp.

Speakman, 46, is 6 feet one inch tall, weighing 221 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was received by CDCR in June 2018 from Santa Barbara County to serve a four-year sentence for vehicle theft.

Anyone who sees Speakman should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately.
