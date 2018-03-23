Authorities looking for suspect who robbed a Pizza Hut in Southeast Fresno

Recently released surveillance footage shows the moment a man robbed a Pizza Hut in Southeast Fresno and authorities wants your help finding him. It happened about three weeks ago at Kings Canyon and Clovis Avenue.Deputies said the suspect acted like he wanted to buy some soda, but when the clerk walked up to the counter the robber demanded cash from the register. He then made a gesture which caused the clerk to believe he had a gun.The robber took the cash and left.If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the robbery call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.