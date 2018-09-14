MERCED COUNTY

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) --
The U.S. Department of Justice put out a notice that authorities are looking for an inmate that escaped from a satellite prison camp in Atwater.

Rios-Nabarro was sentenced in Texas to 168 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

According to officials, on Thursday Jose Uriel Rios-Nabarro was discovered missing from a Satellite Prison Camp. The United States Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was started.

Rios-Nabarro is 35-years-old with brown hair, brown eyes, he is 5' 6" tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

The prison camp is a minimum security facility that houses 119 male inmates.
