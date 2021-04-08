Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Following distance behind an emergency vehicle

Know the Road: Following distance behind an emergency vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When an emergency vehicle passes you with its lights and sirens on, what's the safe and legal distance to follow?

"The vehicle code specifically addresses this in 21706," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "That distance is 300 feet. As that emergency vehicle is traveling down the highway responding to that emergency, you have to keep a minimum of 300 feet of distance behind them."

"A simple way to remember that: 300 feet is also the same length as a football field," he explained. "So imagine in your mind a football field spacing at a minimum between you and the emergency vehicle so you're in compliance with the law."

