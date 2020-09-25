FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what should I do if I come across a car accident and emergency crews aren't there yet?
"Unfortunately, sometimes our fatalities are not from the people from inside the vehicle, but from bystanders that have been hit as a result to try and to stop and render aid," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"If you decide to stop and render aid, remember, park as far off the road as you can so that your vehicle does not become a hazard. And remember, more than likely, approaching traffic is unaware of the collision that has occurred," he explained.
"The best thing to do in this situation and the safest thing for you is to pick up your cell phone, call 911, which goes directly to the CHP dispatch, and advise them of your exact location so that we can get units responding to assist with the situation."
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: What should I do if I come across a car accident?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News