Toyota issues recall on more than 11 million vehicles worldwide

Toyota is issuing a recall on more than 11 million vehicles worldwideThe company says air bags could inflate without a crash or fail to work if there is a collision.The car-maker says an electrical short can damage circuits that could deactivate the air bags and seat belt pretensioners or cause those systems to deploy inadvertently.The recall covers 17,000 Scion XA vehicles in the U.S. from 2004 through 2006.Others include several Corolla models from 2002 to 2015.Owners can head to their dealers -- where they will replace the air bag control unit.Toyota would not say if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.