FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Chaffee Zoo introduced the newest member of its giraffe herd on Friday.

The zoo says one of its giraffes named Siku gave birth back in May.

We're told early complications led to him being bottle-fed by the animal care team.

He is now getting bigger, stronger, and of course, taller.

You won't be able to see him outside with Mom just yet.

The zoo says to stay tuned for future updates on when you can come to see him.