Families buying school supplies expected to set new record, National Retail Federation says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rush has returned at local retailers as students, parents and teachers head back to school.

Customers came in the doors at GW School Supplies the second they opened.

Shopping is bigger than ever.

The National Retail Federation says back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $39.6 billion last year.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items, about $25 more than last year's record high of $864.

Popular again this year, are sensory toys.

And for teachers, "Better than Paper" is a go-to.

It has a plastic vinyl texture that is more durable than construction paper.

We found Krystina Montalvo, the Education Coordinator at Carter G. Woodson Multimedia Charter School filling her basket with it.

"Our school colors are teal, black, and white and that's where you're seeing a lot of teal, black and white in this ensemble here," Montalvo said.

GW School Supplies have extended hours through Tuesday evening. They close at 7 p.m. and return to normal hours starting Wednesday.

