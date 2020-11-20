42-year-old mother severely injured after hit-and-run crash caught on video in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Bakersfield police are looking for three suspects involved in a violent hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 42-year-old mother.

Surveillance video from Oct. 7 shows Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez walking toward her van when an out-of-control BMW crashed into the back of the van, sending her flying through the air.

Footage also shows four people exited the car looking stunned, before grabbing their belongings and simply walking away.

Gomez's daughter says her mother suffered a fractured leg, but she is still traumatized from the impact of the crash and is using crutches.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery.
