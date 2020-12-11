Downtown Fresno bakery closing after more than 60 years in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime family-owned bakery in Downtown Fresno is closing its doors for good.After more than 60 years in business, Hye Quality Bakery on Santa Clara Street near Highway 41 is shutting down on December 30.The shop, which is best known for its authentic Armenian Cracker bread and pita bread, is closing because the owners plan to retire and have not found a buyer for the business."At this point, unless somebody comes along that we feel would carry on our tradition, we are perfectly happy with just saying goodbye and thank you to Fresno and really the whole U.S. because we have shipped our product all over the country," said Paula Ganimian, who currently owns the bakery with her husband Sammy.She added that their products have been sold at Costco stores across the country for 14 years and their products have been featured at Disneyland, Planet Hollywood and on Southwest Airlines.Their last day is Wednesday, December 30.