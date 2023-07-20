Bank of America to triple match donations to local non-profits

You have an opportunity to take action and help triple a donation to a local non-profit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to take action and help triple a donation to a local non-profit.

Bank of America employees from Fresno and Visalia were at The Central California Food Bank Thursday to volunteer and celebrate the organization's 31st birthday.

They were also there in honor of the Triple Match campaign now underway.

For every dollar that is donated Thursday and Friday, Bank of America will match another two dollars up to $30,000 dollars.

"Just the ability to be here as a team. Something that is going to help those so much in need of additional resources right now especially with the cost of everything inflation driving the cost of food up," Bank of America Fresno president Mark Riley said. "Even more so the need is real. so we're happy to be a part of this today."

You can make a donation at any Bank of America branch where you can scan the Q-R code.

You can also donate online here.