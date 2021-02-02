events

Barb's Drive-In theater in downtown Fresno showing movies every weekend in February

The organizers of Barb's Drive-In are reopening the pop-up drive-in movie theater in downtown Fresno this month.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The organizers of Barb's Drive-In are reopening the pop-up drive-in movie theater in downtown Fresno this month.

Officials say they'll be showing movies every weekend in February in celebration of Black History Month, including Marvel's "Black Panther" and Disney/Pixar's "Soul."

"We select these movies as a way to provide more insight and perspective into our culture," organizers wrote on social media.

They'll also be featuring some romantic comedies during Valentine's Day weekend.

RELATED: Downtown Fresno parking lot turning into pop-up drive-in movie theater this weekend

The owners of Barb's Soul Food are behind the event, who have leased the parking lot between the Crest Theatre and Chukchansi Park.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. You can purchase tickets on their website by clicking here.

You can find a full list of all the movies and showtimes by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno downtownmovieseventsfresno downtowntheatercommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Clovis Big Hat Days to be held in June this year
Fresno Chaffee Zoo now offering virtual painting, yoga classes
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Clovis Rodeo planning to hold event in-person this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Show More
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego
Local USAR team staying prepared for all weather possibilities
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News