Barb's Drive-In theater in downtown Fresno showing movies every weekend in February

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The organizers of Barb's Drive-In are reopening the pop-up drive-in movie theater in downtown Fresno this month.Officials say they'll be showing movies every weekend in February in celebration of Black History Month, including Marvel's "Black Panther" and Disney/Pixar's "Soul.""We select these movies as a way to provide more insight and perspective into our culture," organizers wrote on social media.They'll also be featuring some romantic comedies during Valentine's Day weekend.The owners of Barb's Soul Food are behind the event, who have leased the parking lot between the Crest Theatre and Chukchansi Park.Tickets are $20 per vehicle. You can purchase tickets on their website by clicking here You can find a full list of all the movies and showtimes by clicking here