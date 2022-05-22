animal attack

Wisconsin couple kills bear that charged through window, attacked them in their home

MEDFORD, Wis. -- A Wisconsin couple say they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder.

The Taylor County Sheriff's office said the attack happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin. The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away.

Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Eventually, the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.

The man and woman were treated at a hospital for several bites and other injuries before being released. The couple's children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.

The sheriff's office said the bear was an adult female, and one cub was seen running off as the bear ran toward the home. State wildlife officials took the bear for testing. Authorities have not specified what kind of bear it was.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinwild animalsbearanimal attack
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
Florida tiger attack: Man mauled after trying to pet animal
Camel kills 2 after escaping enclosure on Tennessee farm
TOP STORIES
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Fresno police catch suspect after he falls out of Save Mart ceiling
ABC30 editor spotted suspect in Fresno Save Mart, alerted employees
Woman badly burned after Hanford home catches fire
Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern
Man drowns in Lost Lake in Fresno County
Hanford police officer, K9 hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl
Show More
Merced Co. offers free culinary classes for students of all abilities
Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
More TOP STORIES News