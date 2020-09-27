Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a bicyclist dead in Clovis.It happened just after 1 am Sunday near Ashlan and Willow.Police say a man in his 40's was struck and killed while riding his bike.Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.Officers have since reopened all lanes of traffic and cars are allowed through the area this morning.