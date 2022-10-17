2022 Big Fresno Fair one of the best in history, CEO says

More than 1,000 vendors set up booths at the Big Fresno Fair -- that's not including the celebration of all things local.

Big Fresno Fair organizers are celebrating another successful year. The fair's new CEO says this year is considered one of the best.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times may have wrapped for 2022, but the fairgrounds are still buzzing with excitement.

Just a different kind.

Many of the vendors are eager to get home after a successful fair circuit.

The teardown process can seem daunting, but Jackson Enterprise General Manager Gina Lockaby says those behind the grill serving corn on the cob and giant baked potatoes are celebrating 12 days of a steady stream of customers.

"It was great this year," she said. "We did more than expected."

Lockaby says ending the fair circuit on a high note is the reason they look forward to the Big Fresno Fair every year.

"It's busier than most of the bigger fairs," she said. "The people are excited about it, they wait every year."

While attendance numbers are still being tallied, Big Fresno Fair CEO Lauri King says 2022 will go down as one of the best in fair history.

"We have a lot of happy people, we have a community that came out and supported our fair," she said. "It was an amazing year."

The 2,500 hours of free entertainment included 16,800 bounces and almost 1,000 flips from the Xpogo stunt team.

More than 1,000 vendors set up booths at the Big Fresno Fair -- that's not including the celebration of all things local.

"Our Livin' Local Building, which is all artisans from the 559 area code, was amazing," King said.

Local artists and creators shattered records, surpassing $123,000 in sales.

Livin' Local Marketplace superintendent Carrie Fraley says this is an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their talent without having to make a 12-day commitment to man a booth.

She's already eyeing applications for next year.

"My passion is to watch them grow and keep them alive," she said. "It's small business and family businesses that run our Valley anyways"