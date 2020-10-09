Everything you need to know about the drive-thru Big Fresno Fair opening Friday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6850590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Big Fresno Fair announced over the summer it would be foregoing the traditional fair because of the coronavirus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As it turns out, you'll still be able to get your hands on all your favorite fair food after all."We've got corn dogs, curly fries, BBQ, turkey legs, Fresno Fair soft tacos, everybody loves those," says Big Fresno Fair Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda.The Big Fresno Fair announced over the summer it would be foregoing the traditional fair because of the coronavirus.But that didn't stop organizers from coming up with a "drive-thru" eats experience -- where families could still pick up fair food and treats to go."This is a way to try and generate some revenue for ourselves as well as all of our concessionaires who are in the same boat," Rianda said.Vendors like Benny Martinez are thankful to take part in the event and turn a profit at the same time.His Original Soft Tacos booth has been coming to the Big Fresno Fair since the late 1940s."Hopefully, it'll go smoothly, and we won't have too many people stacked up, not having to wait too long," he said.Drive-thru Eats begins its 10-day run Friday at the fairgrounds, offering treats from 18 food vendors while featuring a little entertainment along the route."We've got two stages with bands and community acts that will be performing," Rianda said. "We try to take a little bit of the best parts of the fair and put it all together into this drive-thru event."Visitors will enter the gate off of Kings Canyon Road and follow the course as it weaves through the fairgrounds before exiting onto Butler Avenue.There will be a separate "fast pass" entrance off Kings Canyon for people who buy a $50 pass at Save Mart or FoodMaxx. Toyota has also paid for all drivers of their vehicles to have fast pass access.Guests will be required to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask when ordering.For people who can't wait to eat their treats, there will be an "Eat and Go" parking lot on Chance Avenue.Drive-thru Eats will run from 4 pm to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, and 11 am to 9 pm Friday through Sunday.