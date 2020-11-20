holiday

Drive-thru holiday lights show coming to Fresno fairgrounds next month

The holidays are coming to the Fresno fairgrounds this December.
You can enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas all from the comfort of your car at the Big Fresno Fair's first annual Holiday Fantasy Lights Show next month.

The fairgrounds will be set up like a winter wonderland, with hundreds of lights displays and Christmas music for people to drive through and enjoy. They'll also be offering hot chocolate.

The drive-thru event runs from December 3 to January 3, except for Christmas Day. The lights show will go from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle for those who drive through on Mondays through Thursdays. Weekend prices, Fridays through Sundays, are $25 per vehicle.

Officials urge you to get your tickets early as there will be a $5 increase for tickets purchased at the gate.

You can buy tickets online or by going to the Fresno fairgrounds box office on Chance Avenue. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information, click here.
