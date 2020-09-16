Drive-thru fair foods: Lineup announced for 137th Big Fresno Fair

On Wednesday, the Fair announced the lineup for their 10-day food series "Drive-Thru Eats," which will feature 18 fair food booths, vendor booths, fair entertainers and music.
Popular fair favorites like Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, Dole Whip, The Sleek Greek and Colossal Dogs will all be available at the drive-thru event. Here is the list of food vendors who will be at the drive-thru event.
"It's our way to bring a bit of fun to our community, put some smiles on their faces and keep this tradition alive! We all need something to look forward to," said Stacy Rianda of The Big Fresno Fair.
Vendor booths will be selling inflatable figurines and other fair favorites at the event, and entertainers like Lanky the Clown will be there to perform as drivers make their way through the fairgrounds.
Drive-Thru Eats will begin Friday, October 9 and run through Sunday, October 18 and is free to attend. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.
Free onsite COVID-19 testing will also be available, according to the release. Face coverings will be required when ordering and receiving food, and attendees will be asked to stay in their car the entire time.