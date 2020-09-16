big fresno fair

Drive-thru fair foods: Lineup announced for 137th Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Things will look a little different at the 2020 version of the Big Fresno Fair as organizers look to bring the iconic food, entertainment and music to Valley residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Fair announced the lineup for their 10-day food series "Drive-Thru Eats," which will feature 18 fair food booths, vendor booths, fair entertainers and music.

Popular fair favorites like Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, Dole Whip, The Sleek Greek and Colossal Dogs will all be available at the drive-thru event. Here is the list of food vendors who will be at the drive-thru event.

  • La Fruteria

  • Colossal Dog

  • Candyland

  • Churros

  • Space Age

  • Sharky's Fish Fry

  • The Sleek Greek

  • Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes

  • Milo and Sons

  • Big Bubba's Bad BBQ

  • Original Soft Rolled Tacos

  • Monster Grill

  • Fat Frankie's Funnel Cake

  • Old Tyme Kettle Corn

  • Dole Whip

  • Pardini's Slush and Frozen Cocktails

  • Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls


    • "It's our way to bring a bit of fun to our community, put some smiles on their faces and keep this tradition alive! We all need something to look forward to," said Stacy Rianda of The Big Fresno Fair.

    RELATED: Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike
    Vendor booths will be selling inflatable figurines and other fair favorites at the event, and entertainers like Lanky the Clown will be there to perform as drivers make their way through the fairgrounds.

    RELATED: Meet the People Dedicated to Entertaining You at the Fair

    Drive-Thru Eats will begin Friday, October 9 and run through Sunday, October 18 and is free to attend. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

    Free onsite COVID-19 testing will also be available, according to the release. Face coverings will be required when ordering and receiving food, and attendees will be asked to stay in their car the entire time.
