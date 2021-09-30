Big Fresno Fair set to return with health and safety protocols in place

Officials say visitors will see signs throughout the @BigFresnoFair showing where masks are required and where they’re recommended. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/yUEACF5tCA — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 29, 2021

.@BigFresnoFair has purchased disinfectant fogger machines to use nightly as well. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rad47hOQrN — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 29, 2021

There will also be informational signs and a QR code on certain signs to get more information on how to get vaccinated at the @BigFresnoFair. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/5UsxhsUJeU — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) September 29, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year as a drive-thru event only, the Big Fresno Fair is just days away from returning.Visitors will have the chance to enjoy their favorite food, entertainment, and rides once again with new health and safety precautions in place.Despite the ongoing pandemic, health officials say people should feel confident about heading to the fair."I think we've learned enough about how to keep people safe and we feel confident with the plans that we've made," said Fresno County Health Department Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra.Representatives from multiple agencies discussed those plans Wednesday detailing what people can expect when they start heading through the gates of the fair next week.Signs are going up and truckloads of decorations are moving in at the fairgrounds.Gates open October 6 and fair officials are ready for visitors."We've miss each of you, we've missed our community, we've missed our fair family," said Big Fresno Fair Deputy Manager Lauri King.Wednesday, a panel of officials discussed the health and safety precautions that will be in place at this year's fair.The first level of protection starts with fairgoers."People need to stay home if they are sick," said Dr. Vohra.Signs will be up throughout the fairgrounds indicating where masks are required and where they're recommended.All staff members, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status.Visitors age two and up will be required to wear a mask in all indoor facilities.Masks are strongly recommended outdoors where people can't socially distance.Officials said they're depending on people to comply with the masking rules to keep everyone safe."We can ask people to do that, but no one will be forcibly removed or anything like that," said King.There will be extra hand sanitation stations and each concession stand will have hand sanitizer.The Paul Paul Theater, the grandstands and picnic tables will be sanitized each night with newly purchased fogging machines filled with a sanitizer.Rides will be cleaned and sanitized daily, but Dr. Vohra said vulnerable populations should consider extra precautions like wearing a mask before getting on."It'll really be up to every person to decide whether that ride is worth risking, you know, sharing, really close proximity with someone else that you may not know," said Dr. Vohra.Fresno Police will be patrolling the fair along with private security and other first responders.Fair officials say after a year off, they're ready to kick off the fair in a new, safe way."We can't wait to open the gates next Wednesday and welcome our community back for a little bit of tradition and celebration in the safest way possible," King said.Health officials said those who haven't received their Covid vaccine will have an opportunity to do so at the fair.Each Friday and Saturday there will be a vaccine clinic, appointments are not necessary, but are recommended.