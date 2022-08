Big Fresno Fair holding job fair on August 25

Its annual job fair is on August 25 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The big times will be coming back this fall but first, the Big Fresno Fresno Fair needs more staff.

Nearly 400 positions are open for the season.

Available jobs include parking and admission ticket sellers, maintenance staff, concessions and museum docents.

The Big Fresno Fair runs from October 5 through the 16th.