Precautions in place to help prevent illnesses at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People flocked to the fairgrounds for the start of the Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday afternoon.

It's a big difference compared to 2020's Drive Thru Fair, which was organized because of COVID-19.

In 2021, workers were tested for the virus twice -- once at the beginning of the fair and then again the following week.

"It's nice, it's nice to get back to the norm. We've been living with an abnormal lifestyle forever," said Fresno resident Jill Throckmorton.

She is one of the hundreds of thousands expected to visit the fair this year.

It'll be the first time she's attended since before the pandemic.

"I have complete respect for anybody that wants to continue to wear a mask. I completely understand it. I work in a dental office, so I'm in a mask all day," said Throckmorton.

Masks and social distancing are no longer required, but fair organizers are still finding ways to help people feel comfortable while enjoying the festivities.

"You have your food out in the open. You want to cover that, especially if you're near our livestock pavilion. You want to make sure all that's covered so that is a security measure for health that we are also providing," said Big Fresno Fair Spokesperson German Amezcua.

The fair has also partnered with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to create a PSA highlighting what's being done to keep people healthy.

"Additionally, the Fresno County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division tests all water sources at the fair as well as inspect each food booth prior to them being allowed to operate," said Dr. Trinidad Solis.

And cleanliness continues to be a high priority for food vendors, including hand washing and wearing gloves. Christina Chernick says they want people to feel good after the fair, not sick.

"Germs spread really easily. And one person might not get sick, but then the next person is gonna get super sick. You don't even realize half the time, like, how much stuff you touch," said Chernick.

To help keep surfaces clean, organizers are bringing back fog sanitizers, which were introduced in 2021.

"We're gonna be using this little piece of equipment in high-traffic areas. It's just like the drill you have at home, but this one has a little sanitizer here," said Amezcua.

