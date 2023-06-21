2 new performances announced for Big Fresno Fair

Get ready to enjoy some laughs and rock out at this year's Big Fresno Fair.

Fan favorite, Carlos Mencia returns to the Valley October 6.

He's one of two new acts announced who'll take the stage during the Table Mountain Concert Series.

The comedian will perform at the Paul Paul theater as part of his "No Hate No Fear" tour.

Also, 90's punk rockers "The Offspring" will also bring their show to the Big Fresno Fair on October 13.

The band has sold over 40 million records worldwide and recently released their 10th album, "Let the Bad Times Roll."

The rest of the line-up for this year's concert series includes Midland, En Vogue, Elle King and the Beach Boys.

Fair fan club members can buy tickets early starting next Tuesday, June 27.