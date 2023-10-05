Security measures in place to keep crowds safe at Big Fresno Fair

As hundreds of thousands of people pass through the fair gates over the next 12 days, Fresno police officers have been shifted to Big Fresno Fair duty.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As hundreds of thousands of people pass through the fair gates over the next 12 days, Fresno police officers have been shifted to Big Fresno Fair duty.

From the moment you walk in, safety is top of mind.

"Just like every year, we have a lot of police presence. We have private security, and we have parents that are going to take care of their kids," said German Amezcua with the Big Fresno Fair.

There are also around 100 security cameras on the ground, which are constantly monitored by security.

The Fresno Police Department is also on hand.

"We have officers dedicated here, inside the fair, at the gate as well as outside of the fair. At different points throughout the day, we have up to 80 officers working here," said Fresno Police Officer Chris Clark.

It's all to ensure a safe experience for families, which has made the Big Fresno Fair a fall tradition in the Central Valley.

The Friday and Saturday night curfew is also returning this year after 7 pm. Minors must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older.

In addition to the security measures, there are also precautions being taken to keep everyone healthy.

Hand washing and regular cleaning are priorities in the food areas.

To keep surfaces clean, the fair is bringing back fog sanitizing machines, which were first introduced in 2021.

Anything you want to report, missing children or something you see that's about to get out of hand, go to a police officer and let them know what's going on. We're here to help, we want everybody to enjoy and have a safe time throughout this fair," said Clark.

Officers are roaming the fairgrounds but you can always find them for sure at the fair police station, right by the grandstands.

"What we always say is if you see something, say something," Amezcua explained.

