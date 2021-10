FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tickets for the Big Fresno Fair this October go on sale for club members on Thursday.Big Fair Fan members can get discounted admission, season passes, and ride wristbands.Fair officials said the fair would be making a comeback this year after a drive-thru version was held last year amid the pandemic.There will be carnival rides, live horse racing, concerts and more this year.The 2021 fair will begin October 6 through October 17.