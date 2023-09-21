New bike lanes around Fresno bringing changes to popular roads

New bike lanes are being installed around Fresno and with that, drivers will notice changes to some popular roads around town.

This is part of the city's "Complete Streets" project. The goal is to repurpose the street for all users.

"Coming up on intersections, some projects include a new feature called bike boxes," says Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier. "Those bike boxes are a place where cyclists can wait for the light to change from red to green. Drivers should sit behind the bike box if there are cyclists present."

For the past 20 years, Fresno has participated in a road diet, a survey which tells us the state of our roads.

"What we find is some of our older streets actually are wider, they have more lanes than is needed," Mozier said.

Palm Avenue will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction spanning from H Street to Dakota Avenue.

Routes along Belmont, Fulton, and Barstow Avenues will also be getting a similar treatment.

"The purpose is improved safety, also mobility, and giving people a choice about how they want to travel," Mozier said.

79-year-old Irene Chacon says her main source of transportation is her trike. She believes the new lanes will allow her to move faster.

"There ain't no bumpity bumps or nothing," she said. "I like it and I really got speed now."

She's hoping the new addition will also help keep her safe.

"Hey drivers, be careful with these old folks on the side," she said. "A lot of old folks are scared because of the drivers, because they're not watching."

