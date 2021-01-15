New protected bike lanes set up in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents may notice a few changes on some downtown Fresno streets.
White pylons and bright neon squares were set up along part of R Street. It's part of the city's new protected bike lanes project.
The idea is to create a barrier between cars and bicycles so that riders can make it across city streets safely.
The plastic rods and markings on the pavement also indicate the presence of a bike lane for intersections and driveways.
Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said he hopes the bike lane will eventually go all the way up to north Fresno.
High-traffic cities, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, have installed similar infrastructure.
