New protected bike lanes set up in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents may notice a few changes on some downtown Fresno streets.White pylons and bright neon squares were set up along part of R Street. It's part of the city's new protected bike lanes project.The idea is to create a barrier between cars and bicycles so that riders can make it across city streets safely.The plastic rods and markings on the pavement also indicate the presence of a bike lane for intersections and driveways.Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said he hopes the bike lane will eventually go all the way up to north Fresno.High-traffic cities, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, have installed similar infrastructure.