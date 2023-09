Two people in the Black Hawk helicopter told deputies that a warning light came on during the flight.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A helicopter with the National Guard had to make an emergency landing in Fresno County Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter landed on 5th and G, which is three blocks south of Biola-Pershing Elementary School.

They decided to land while they investigated the issue.

No one was injured, and the helicopter has already left.