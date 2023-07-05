Fresno woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in Northeast Fresno celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Lee Spuergon was born in 1921 and grew up in California.

She lived in several different places, including Oakhurst.

When asked what's the key to living to 102, Lee said don't dwell on your age.

Family visited her Monday and Tuesday and her friends at Pacifica Senior Living in Fresno also treated her to a birthday cake.

The Fresno Grizzlies will honor her before the game, and she will throw the first pitch this Friday.