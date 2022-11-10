'They can be superheroes': Oakland students attend screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Oakland students from several nonprofits involved in tech education say they were "mind blown" after getting the opportunity to screen "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ahead of its national theatre debut.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland students involved with several nonprofits were at the Grand Lake Theatre for the Wednesday screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" complete with a red carpet.

The screening was ahead of the movie's national theatre debut, and was one of the community screenings hosted by Disney across the country to make the film accessible to the community.

"The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' film is important to me personally because representation, of course, but on a deeper level it's about representation and providing that understanding to youth that they can be whatever they want," said Kevin Butler, a genius fellow educator with The Hidden Genius Project. "They can be superheroes if they want to be."

Oakland has a special connection to the film. It was featured in the original Black Panther film and director Ryan Coogler is from Oakland. His dad was reportedly at the screening.

The Hidden Genius Project and Girls who Code are among the organizations providing science, technology, engineering, and math and arts education to kids from historically underrepresented communities that were awarded $1 million in grants by Disney.

The Hidden Genius Project, based in Oakland, trains and mentors black male students in technology creation and entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

Girls who Code is working on closing the gender gap in tech in K-12 classrooms and increases exposure to women and other underrepresented minorities in tech.

Original star Chadwick Boseman didn't live to make the sequel, passing away at the age of 43 of cancer in 2020.

But his spirit is part of the film, which also highlights the women of Wakanda.

"Mind blown," said student Naomi Hussein. "It was a hit... It was like kind of a plot twist at the end."

ABC7 Anchor Julian Glover MC'd the screening.

Nearly 25,000 students are getting to experience the film before its wide release.

These efforts are part of Disney Future Storytellers. It's an initiative intended to empower the next generation of diverse creators and innovators.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

