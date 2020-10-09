blood donations

Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help

Blood centers are asking everyone with any blood type who is able to please consider donating to help save the lives of Central Valley residents.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Donation shortages are draining the blood supply from Central California hospitals.

The Central California Blood Center says they're in dire need of donors to save the lives of Valley residents.

The blood center says teens and adults supply 25% of blood in the nation.

But with so many schools forced to close during the pandemic, the drives that bring in donors had to be stopped.

The blood center has been able to get by with a series of events, including ABC30's Pint for Pint blood drive.

But in September, things took a turn, as donations dropped and demand surged.

"We need blood tomorrow. We have people in our hospitals waiting for surgeries. We need to stock up the blood to be able to do these surgeries. It's a very serious blood shortage across the country and in our Central Valley," says Christopher Staub, the president and CEO of the Central California Blood Center.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 284 drives have been canceled in the Valley, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 pints of blood.

The blood center says at least 250 people in the Valley require a blood transfusion every single day.

With a nationwide shortage of blood, officials say they have nowhere else to turn, except to members of the community.

They ask everyone with any blood type who is able to please consider donating to help save the lives of Central Valley residents.

For more information on where and when you can donate, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoblood donationscentral california blood centercoronavirusblood bankscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Get discount at Big Fresno Fair Drive-Thru Eats by donating blood
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
Blood centers need recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma
Need for blood donations increases as summer approaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
Show More
'Mulan' singer Lea Salonga stars in new film on immigration - from a Filipino perspective
SQF Complex Fire: Officials say only 2 burned Giant Sequoia trees will be cut, not 4
Creek Fire: Winter weather may present more challenges for residents
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Creek Fire: French company donates items for recovery effort
More TOP STORIES News