TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Retired Tulare County Sheriff Bob Wiley passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Wiley's passing in a Facebook post, which included photos of him from over the years.

Wiley graduated from Kingsburg High School and went on to serve as Tulare County Sheriff from 1967 to 1991.

After he retired, the county jail was renamed the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

Wiley is survived by his wife, Sonja, and their three children.