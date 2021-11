TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A body was discovered in a canal in Tulare County and investigators are trying to find out how the person got there.Deputies were called to the canal near Avenue 208 and Road 118 near Strathmore around 2 on Saturday afternoon.The dive team also responded - and recovered the body from the water. They say the person is a male, but his age is unknown.At this time it's unclear how he got there or how long he had been in the water.