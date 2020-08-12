Body discovered in Fresno County field, authorities investigating as homicide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A body was discovered in a Fresno County field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

Detectives with the sheriff's office say they were called to the field near Lincoln Avenue between Walnut and Fruit Avenues at around 3:30 pm.

They initially received reports of an injured person but when they arrived, they were told someone had found a body, partially covered in the dirt.

A leg could be seen sticking out of the ground, but the rest of the remains were buried.

"It looks like a farmer located the body while they were out tending to the fields, they stopped and immediately called us and then deputies arrived about 3:30 and confirmed that it was a human body that is partially buried in the field," said Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Detectives have not released the identity or gender of the victim.

They are also still working to find out how that person was killed.

The scene has been cleared and Lincoln Avenue is back open.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
Local leaders say they're pleased after Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shoots at woman, then kidnaps her at gunpoint in Los Banos
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Long list of felony charges filed against former manager of Tulare hospital
Driver who killed 8-year-old issues tearful apology, baseball helps family honor boy
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
Local doctor: Initial scare of COVID-19 has worn off in Central Valley
South Valley woman who set roommate on fire 9 years ago denied parole
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Merced Co. approves plan for spending $28.9 million in COVID relief funds
More TOP STORIES News