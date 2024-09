Man found dead in Fresno County, deputies investigating as homicide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Sunday.

The man's body was found around 4:30 pm in the area of Chestnut and Harvard.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.