Body of Mariposa County flood victim found three years later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a flood victim nearly three years after he went missing.John Honesto, 67, was last seen as he left the Coulterville area to return to his home in the Lake Don Pedro area.Honesto's normal route home would take him down Highway 132, where a large highway washout occurred during a storm in 2018.Deputies found his destroyed vehicle the next day, but Honesto was not inside.It was not until last month when hikers found a body in the area of Piney Creek.Deputies removed the body and confirmed it to be Honesto.They say his body has now been returned to his family.