Body of Mariposa County flood victim found three years later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a flood victim nearly three years after he went missing.

John Honesto, 67, was last seen as he left the Coulterville area to return to his home in the Lake Don Pedro area.

Honesto's normal route home would take him down Highway 132, where a large highway washout occurred during a storm in 2018.

Deputies found his destroyed vehicle the next day, but Honesto was not inside.

It was not until last month when hikers found a body in the area of Piney Creek.

Deputies removed the body and confirmed it to be Honesto.

They say his body has now been returned to his family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyfloodingbody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police looking for 2 young brothers missing in Fresno
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Central CA, Newsom says
Bicyclist critically injured after crash with car in Fresno County
Fourth inmate who escaped from Merced County Jail arrested
Two hospitalized following crash in central Fresno
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno
Show More
Driver escapes after leading Clovis police on chase, crashing in Fresno
2nd man wanted for Visalia murder arrested, police say
How to see Yosemite's 'firefall' phenomenon this year
Selma couple creates pretzel business during pandemic
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News