Kane Brown draws big crowd for Boots in the Park in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country superstar Kane Brown is set to hit the stage at Fresno's Woodward Park on Friday night.

In addition to Kane Brown, other performers at this year's Boots in the Park include Tyler Hubbard, Jimmie Allen, Leaving Austin and Luwiss Lux.

There's also craft food and cocktails, some line dancing, interactive art installations, and much so much more.

The organizer says it's great to be back here in Fresno, where this event originated.

In April, Brown surprised fans with an appearance at the Clovis Rodeo.

The surprise appearance by Brown came days after he announced he would be headlining this year's Boots in the Park.

Traffic along Highway 41 is expected to get very busy as fans head to the concert.

