Country superstar Kane Brown makes surprise appearance at Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music singer Kane Brown surprised fans with an appearance at the Clovis Rodeo on Wednesday night.

Brown joined the country duo LOCASH on stage during their performance at the rodeo grounds.

While on stage, Brown sang a rendition of the hit song 'Friends in Low Places' by Garth Brooks with the group.

The surprise appearance by Brown came days after he announced he would be headlining this year's Boots in the Park.

The music festival will be held at Woodward Park in Fresno on September 8.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 28, but you can register for early Thursday access at bootsinthepark.com.