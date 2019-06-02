Bottle tossed from car nearly kills 5-year-old walking home from school

CORONA, California -- A child is in intensive care Sunday morning after someone threw a glass bottle out of a moving car and it hit the girl in the head.Five-year-old Karla Herrera was walking home from school with her siblings Friday when someone driving an SUV threw the glass bottle out of the window. Karla suffered fractures to her skull and collarbone."I saw my sister Karla that's five years old on the ground, and I thought she just fell, but then I saw blood coming out of her head. I did scream to the vehicle, telling it to stop, to call 911," recalled her older brother.Karla's family says the driver never stopped.A good Samaritan who happened to be a medical professional was passing by and rushed over to help.Police are still looking for the driver.