Break the Barriers event showcases mobility accomplishments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Break the Barriers clients were making moves on Saturday during a showcase for the H.O.P.E. Program.The program focuses on clients with neurological conditions who have made accomplishments in the last year by learning how to walk or use prosthetics.Participants also went through stations to see what it's like to have a disability.Rachel James, the director of the program, says everything they do at HOPE pushes toward greater mobility for the clients."What I love about the clients that come in is that they're usually those who don't want to quit," she said. "They're the ones who have been told by doctors or professionals that they're never going to get more than what they have, and they don't take that as their final answer."Action News morinng anchor Amanda Venegas was there with her daughter, Cambria.Cambria was able to show how she's learning how to balance while she's walking.The next event is the Herd of Turtles 5k run on September 24.