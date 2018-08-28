MASS SHOOTING

Buchanan graduation mass shooting suspect released on new mental health diversion

EMBED </>More Videos

The teenager arrested for threatening a mass shooting at Buchanan High School's graduation will likely avoid prosecution.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The teenager arrested for threatening a mass shooting at Buchanan High School's graduation will likely avoid prosecution.

A judge released Kyle Dwelle on mental health diversion, a new program signed into law this summer.

His defense attorney, Mark Coleman, says Dwelle tried to get help for a disorder on the autism spectrum, but he never got it, and school officials never told his parents.

Dwelle will have to wear a GPS monitor, he has to get mental health treatment from a therapist with knowledge of autism, and he's not allowed to live in any home where there are firearms.

Students at Buchanan High School reported Dwelle had a gun and intended to wear a Nazi band as he shot up the Buchanan graduation on June 7. Prosecutors filed two counts of making criminal threats against Dwelle, but a judge dismissed one after an alleged target said he never felt personally threatened.

Analysts for both prosecutors and the defense determined Dwelle would not be a threat to the community while under mental health treatment. He's supposed to live with his grandparents and he's not allowed within 100 yards of Buchanan or the witnesses in his case.

If he sticks to the program for two years without any further trouble, the remaining felony case against him will disappear. Coleman tells Action News the mental health diversion "was appropriate in this case."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mental healthmass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MASS SHOOTING
Survivors come together a year later to honor those killed in Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas victims remembered in ceremony on 1-year anniversary
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
More mass shooting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News