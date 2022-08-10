New rule at Bullard High: All student cellphones must be locked away during school day

A similar policy is already being practiced at Phoenix Secondary Academy within Fresno Unified.

Bullard High School students will have to lock their cellphones away in a pouch for the duration of the school day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullard High School is about to launch the new school year with what some consider a drastic new rule.

The cellphones will be locked in a secure pouch, called Yondr, and unlocked at the end of the school day.

You can imagine how controversial a decision like this is.

Many entertainment venues use the pouches for concerts and shows.

But in this case, the venue is the classroom, and the goal, according to board trustee Terry Slatic, is improving education.

"I walk as a trustee into classrooms in the back and observe and I'll see 34 kids in classrooms and over the course of the period 16 of them don't even put their phones down," says Slatic.

One concern among some parents - getting in touch with their child during an emergency.

Slatic says there will be special circumstances in which students can access their phones.

"If there happens to be some situation in the course of the day where they need to have it, every single teacher and administrator, every coach will have the key to unlock those bags."

Bullard's administration is planning to have several meetings with parents in the coming weeks to address any concerns they have about the new policy.