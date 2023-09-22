WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bullard High School's football head coach Don Arax "released from role" on team

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 9:04PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullard High School's football head coach Don Arax has been "released from his role" on the team.

Fresno Unified released a statement Friday stating it cannot provide details on personnel matters but clarified Arax has not been fired and will retain his teaching position.

The Bullard Knights football team will move forward with Athletic Director Brandon Gilbert as the interim head coach.

Gilbert was the team's defensive coordinator for several years.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW