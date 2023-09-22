Bullard High School's football head coach Don Arax "released from role" on team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullard High School's football head coach Don Arax has been "released from his role" on the team.

Fresno Unified released a statement Friday stating it cannot provide details on personnel matters but clarified Arax has not been fired and will retain his teaching position.

The Bullard Knights football team will move forward with Athletic Director Brandon Gilbert as the interim head coach.

Gilbert was the team's defensive coordinator for several years.

