Bulldog Breakdown: Kickoff dinner fuels FS football program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football Coach Jeff Tedford often says it takes an army to get a football program ready for gameday.

When it comes to funding, it's a similarly huge task.

We saw that at the annual kickoff dinner, an event where 100 percent of proceeds go back to the team.