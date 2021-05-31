Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back at Fresno State's softball season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's softball season came to an end earlier this month.The team is back in town after getting eliminated by 24th ranked Minnesota in the Los Angeles Regional.Hailey Dolcini was the hero all year, and that was no different in her two starts in Southern California, but it was not enough to advance.We were with the team every step of the way.In the video above, we look at some of the sights and sounds from the Dogs' latest postseason trip to Westwood.