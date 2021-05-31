Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back at Fresno State's softball season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Looking back at Fresno State's softball season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's softball season came to an end earlier this month.

The team is back in town after getting eliminated by 24th ranked Minnesota in the Los Angeles Regional.

Hailey Dolcini was the hero all year, and that was no different in her two starts in Southern California, but it was not enough to advance.

RELATED: Fresno State's softball season ends in LA Regional

We were with the team every step of the way.

In the video above, we look at some of the sights and sounds from the Dogs' latest postseason trip to Westwood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News