Fresno State Women's Basketball season ends in overtime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Women's Basketball season has been one filled with struggle, but the Bulldogs came into the Mountain West Tournament with hopes to finish on a high note.

Holding a six-point lead with 1:42 remaining in regulation, Fresno State saw its season end in overtime to Nevada, 65-53, in the first round of the conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Bulldogs were outscored 22-4 during the last 6:30 of the game.

Following a 3-pointer from Amiee Book with 4:15 in the 4Q, the Bulldogs found themselves up 45-41. But the 'Dogs missed their final 10 field goal attempts of the game, a span of nine-plus minutes.

Amaya West led Fresno State in scoring with 18 points in her final game as a Bulldog, losing to the team she played for prior to joining the program. Amiee Book, another of the Bulldogs' five fifth-year seniors, joined her in double figures with 15 points.

9th-year Head Coach Jaime White addressed the media after the loss. "Obviously, had a chance to win at the end there in regulation," White said. "And I thought our kids played hard. Not perfect."

White added that the end felt like much of the regular season. "Just a couple of free throws away from finishing it off," White said. "Thought we had a good lead there going into the last two minutes and just, kind of frustrating and similar to the way a lot of games went in our season.

Fresno State finishes the season with its worst record in more than two decades (10-22).