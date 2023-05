Before heading to New Orleans, Jake Haener stopped by the Action News studios to talk about getting drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before heading to New Orleans, Jake Haener stopped by the Action News studios to talk about getting drafted by the New Orleans Saints and how he's about to team up with another former Bulldog in Derek Carr.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.