Former Bulldog Juju Hughes told the young students to focus on the classroom first before heading out to the football field.

Bulldog Breakdown: Juju Hughes inspires youth during camp in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The second annual Cannon Sanchez Football Camp was held in Hanford this weekend.

The head coach brought back a familiar face, former Bullpup, and Bulldog Juju Hughes.

Hughes told the young students to focus on the classroom first before heading out to the football field.

The Cardinals safety spoke with Action News about giving back to his hometown.

You can watch the interview in the above player.